The Believer’s Brief Sale to a Sex-Toy Website Has a Satisfying Ending

Photo: The Believer

A bizarre saga in literary media came to a close yesterday when Paradise Media resold offbeat literary magazine The Believer to its original pubisher, McSweeney’s (known lately for publishing humor magazine Timothy McSweeney’s Quarterly Concern and a corresponding website). The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, had sold the magazine to Paradise Media; its benefactor, Beverly Rogers, pulled the magazine’s funding when former editor-in-chief Joshua Wolf Shenk resigned after being the subject of the pandemic’s second major Zoom dick incident.

At first, many thought The Believer would simply cease to publish when UNLV announced that the February/March 2022 issue would be its last. Then some readers noticed that an article about hookup sites was published on The Believer’s website in late April, setting off confusion — until the magazine’s new owners, a company called the Sex Toy Collective and its parent, Paradise Media, introduced themselves on Twitter. An SEO marketing company, Paradise Media had bought the publication for $225,000, the New York Times reported, and later sold it, at a loss, to McSweeney’s, after enduring a few weeks of heat from media Twitter. Here is a brief timeline of The Believer’s equally brief life publishing sex listicles.

~April 23: The Sex Toy Collective posts “25 Best Hookup Sites for Flings, Trysts, and Online Dating” on thebeliever.net.

just a bit confused by UNLV’s new plan for The Believer…? https://t.co/hml0w93PD5 — Camille Bromley (@chameauleon) April 23, 2022

May 5: “I don’t … I don’t have any information about that,” UNLV’s Black Mountain Institute executive director John Tuman tells newsletter The Fine Print about selling The Believer.

May 9: The Sex Toy Collective identifies itself as “the new owner of The Believer” in a deleted tweet. The company says it plans to “get it making money using SEO” to “bring back all the original writers.”

Hi, we're honestly trying to save the magazine. Many publications use review sections to fund other content: https://t.co/FpzF0hXr6K https://t.co/5aqOvBbpm0 I want The Believer to be in book stores again and twice as thick. We're emulating a nytimes strategy to get there. — STC (@ST_Collective_) May 10, 2022

May 10: UNLV confirms it sold The Believer to Paradise Media on April 1. “This was a sound business decision and the best step forward,” the dean of UNLV’s College of Liberal Arts says in a statement.

After days of speculation about the fate of @believermag following the appearance of a “best hookup apps” guide on its website, UNLV has confirmed that it’s sold the literary magazine to SEO marketing firm Paradise Media. Our earlier report: https://t.co/5wmDIjIEdO pic.twitter.com/EhXLMEj0KT — The Fine Print (@thefineprintnyc) May 10, 2022

Former Believer art director and deputy publisher Kristen Radtke reveals that former publisher McSweeney’s had attempted to buy back the magazine. In 2017, philanthropist Beverly Rogers provided funding for UNLV to acquire The Believer.

McSweeney’s, the magazine’s original publisher, put in a bid to return The Believer to its home in SF and continue publication. This was an ideal scenario ensuring its survival. Current and former staff threw their support behind it; UNLV ignored them. — Kristen Radtke (@KristenRadtke) May 10, 2022

Instead, they sold The Believer to Paradise Media/Sex Toy Collective, which has since begun posting adult ads to the site. — Kristen Radtke (@KristenRadtke) May 10, 2022

Believer staff say they “are currently exploring all our options” in a joint statement. “Toni Morrison’s poems are now published alongside’25 Best Hookup Sites,’ which is deceptively made to look like an essay published by The Believer,” it reads in part.

A statement from former The Believer staff on UNLV's decision to sell the prestigious literary magazine to an online content farm called "The Sex Toy Collective" (no this is not a Pynchon subplot and actually real somehow) https://t.co/excx0lqNFt — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) May 11, 2022

May 11: Paradise Media’s 30-year-old CEO, Ian Moe, tells Gawker he wants “what’s best for the Magazine as I read it a lot in college and [am] a big fan.” He says he’s planning “a hard switch” from hookup lists to ads, and he writes on thebeliever.net that he wants to publish informational stories on topics like “surnames” and “biggest spider in the world.”

- how many zeros in a billion

- biggest spider in the world

- largest continent

- example of past tense

- presidents on money

- types of cloudshttps://t.co/3dpJ3L2xQS — Gawker (@Gawker) May 12, 2022

May 16: Paradise Media sells The Believer to original owner McSweeney’s “at a significant discount.” “We are humbled that three individual donors came forward to pay for the purchase of the magazine, as a gift to us,” a Kickstarter page published May 17 states. The Believer is set to return to print by the end of 2022.

Hi everybody, @mcsweeneys here, we are overwhelmed with the support we've received in the last 24 hours. As mentioned yesterday, we will return to print this Nov, but now we need your help. Donate if you can and spread the word near and far!https://t.co/bTez7R1Nvq — The Believer (@believermag) May 17, 2022