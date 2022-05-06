Taylor Swift Showed Up Just In Time With “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

After fans discovered that “The Old Taylor” online shop released Speak Now and 1989-related merch on a Thursday morning, it was only a matter of time until Blondie made an announcement. Taylor Swift’s “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” is out now, after being shared during a trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty. As always, there are theories revolving around her next move with any Swift announcement. In her Instagram post announcing the single, Swift wrote: “I’ve always been so proud of this song, and I’m very 🥺🥺🥺 about this turn of events - This Love (Taylor’s Version) comes out tonight at m i d n i g h t!” While Swift has gotten one “Shake It Off” case dismissed in 2021, she has been unable to re-release 1989 as there is one more lawsuit left for her to battle. However, “Shake It Off” merchandise was released this morning in her online store, which leaves fans to believe the “turn of events” Swift mentions is related to the lawsuit.

Taylor Swift has announced new singles through other commercials and trailers before. Alongside her friend Ryan Reynolds (aka the father of Betty, Ines, and James), she debuted “Love Story” during a commercial for Reynolds’ whiskey brand as her first re-record in 2020. A year later, for the Spirit Untamed film trailer, she previewed “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” from 1989; Swift later released the full song after the original went viral on Tik Tok. She later told fans she wanted them to have the new version for the “slow zoom trend.” More recently, Swift shared a snippet of a new song, “Carolina,” she wrote for the upcoming film Where the Crawdads Sing. Next Friday is the only Friday the 13th of the year (aka Swift’s favorite number), so fans have to hold their breath for another week to see if the theories are true.