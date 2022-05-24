Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Blurs Chris Hemsworth’s Butt

We’ll say it: Taika Waititi knows how to make Marvel projects fun. It’s no easy feat keeping things this light under the weight of so much lore. But the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder confirms what we’ve known since we first saw the New Zealand director sharing a three-way cuddle with Valkyrie Tessa Thompson and alleged pop star Rita Ora: We’re in for a good time with the fourth movie in the Thor franchise. The trailer struck Twitter like a thunderbolt last night, featuring narration from everyone’s favorite giant alien, Korg, while Thor (Chris Hemsworth) goes “from dad bod to god bod” with the help of some giant CrossFit chains. And then, just when the return of Mjölnir’s so close he can graze it, Natalie Portman’s Jane pops up … as another Thor! Girlie’s got a blonde Norse blowout now and fights alongside her ex against a freaky, busted-looking Christian Bale as this movie’s villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

Best part of the trailer? The cinematic “Sweet Child o’ Mine” instrumental. Second best part of the trailer? A celestial Viking ship pulled by sky goats. The worst part of the trailer? When Russell Crowe’s Zeus takes off Thor’s “disguise” and strips him naked, Disney blurs out his butt. Rude. Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters July 8, hopefully with tushy intact.