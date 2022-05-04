TNT and TBS Will No Longer Broadcast the SAG Awards

Photo: Allen Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The SAG Awards are the latest victim of the big Discovery/Warner Bros. reshuffle. After 25 years, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided the actors union awards banquet is one work function that no longer needs to be televised on their networks. “SAG Awards is engaged in discussions with Warner Bros. Discovery as well as other networks and streamers regarding the broadcast rights to the show,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement obtained by Variety. “While the TNT network has advised us that they do not expect to conclude a new licensing agreement with the SAG Awards prior to the expiration of the exclusive negotiating window, we are exploring multiple other options.

The SAG Awards began in 1995, with NBC airing the ceremony. In 1998 the broadcast moved to TNT, and began simulcasting on TBS in 2007. The ceremony is a sweet lil affair, with a dependably earnest/goofy “I Am an Actor” opening segment that has featured testimonials from such folks as Eugene and Dan Levy, Nicholas Braun, and Geoffrey Owens. It’s also given us such moments as Michael Keaton rushing from the bathroom to collect an award, Helen Mirren stanning PEN15, and that one poignant Brad/Jen photo. You know the one.