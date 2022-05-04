Photo: Kailia Posey/Instagram

Toddlers and Tiaras star and actress Kailia Posey has died at age 16, according to Deadline. TMZ reported on Tuesday night that Posey’s family confirms the pageant star had committed suicide. In a statement, her family wrote: “Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life.” PEOPLE reported that Washington state police were investigating her death earlier today, but could not provide further details as the victim was a minor. Her mother posted about Posey’s death on Facebook on Monday, but it did not state a cause. “I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever,” wrote her mother.

‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ alum Kailia Posey has sadly passed away at age 16. pic.twitter.com/G5vWaajqP3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 3, 2022

The TLC alum became an internet meme and popular reaction GIF from her brief time on Toddlers and Tiaras. After her TLC appearance, Posey continued to compete in pageants and starred as Agnes in the 2019 film Eli.