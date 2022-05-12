Tom Cruise Wanted Twenty Less Pilots For Top Gun Soundtrack

Photo: ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images

Sometimes, there can be too many pilots in the sky. At least to a guy whose last name means “to sail for pleasure.” In an interview with KROQ’s Klein and Ally Show, Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph shared that he was allegedly “fired” from the music team of the upcoming Top Gun film by Maverick himself. “You know, funny thing, I was working with the music placement person for the new Top Gun on writing a new song for them,” shared Joseph. “And then I believe Tom Cruise came in and just fired everyone.” Cruise might have wanted to take the soundtrack in a new direction or with someone who has Volantis experience. Lady Gaga eventually joined the film with “Hold My Hand,” earning a kiss of approval from Maverick. Despite being booted, Twenty One Pilot has their own movie to focus on; the duo’s Cinema Experience is out next week in theaters. “We’re the only movie that can reference any sort of airplane or pilot,” jokes Joseph. “It’s why we named our band this.” The box office might be a tighter squeeze than the sky but at least all 21 pilots can fly freely on the big screen.