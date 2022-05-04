West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose Will Host the 2022 Tony Awards

I want to be in awards season! Okay by me in awards season! Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Tony Awards, the yearly celebration of the best of Broadway and apparently, specifically, Bring It On: The Musical (hey, Adrienne Warren won last year), finally have a host. Ariana DeBose, a recent Oscar winner for her role as Anita in West Side Story, a Tony nominee for playing “Disco Donna” in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, an original cast member of Hamilton, and yes, Nautica in Bring It On, will host the ceremony on CBS on June 12 this year. The show starts at 8 p.m. (hopefully with some sort of elaborate dance number, use her talents!), though there will be an hour of “exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+” starting at 7 p.m. with its own hosts to be announced. Because of delays caused by COVID-19 cases, the Tonys previously extended their eligibility period and will announce this year’s nominees on May 9. They have also instituted a strict “no violence policy,” which means that any WSS fans who really wanted to witness a rumble between Tracy Letts and Tony Kushner live from Radio City will be sorely disappointed.