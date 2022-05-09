A Strange Loop Leads 2022 Tony Awards Nominations With 11

Video: Marc J. Franklin

The Tony Awards are getting back on track to their June date after the COVID-19 pandemic threw the 2021 Tonys to last September. Lucky for you theater lovers, that means two Tonys ceremonies in less than a year! And two chances to argue over what got and should’ve gotten nominated. Start that now that the 2022 Tony nominations have been announced. A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer-winning meta-musical, leads the nominations with 11. It’s followed closely by MJ, the bio-musical of Michael Jackson, and Paradise Square, about 1860s Manhattan, with ten nominations each. On the play side, The Lehman Trilogy leads with eight, including three nominations for Lead Actor. Three-time nominee Joshua Henry and last year’s Best Actress in a Musical winner (for Tina) Adrienne Warren announced this year’s nominees. (Despite their joking, they did not recount their top-75 Tonys moments of all time, in honor of the awards’ 75th anniversary.) Here are the 2022 Tony nominations. They will be awarded on June 12, set to be hosted by West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, no less.

Best Play

﻿Clyde’s, Lynn Nottage

Hangmen, Martin McDonagh

The Lehman Trilogy, Stefano Massini and Ben Power

The Minutes, Tracy Letts

Skeleton Crew, Dominique Morisseau

Best Musical

﻿Girl From the North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

Six: The Musical

A Strange Loop

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

Company

The Music Man

Best Book of a Musical

Girl From the North Country, Conor McPherson

MJ, Lynn Nottage

Mr. Saturday Night, Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel

Paradise Square, Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas, and Larry Kirwan

A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

﻿Flying Over Sunset, Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Michael Korie

Mr. Saturday Night, Music: Jason Robert Brown, Lyrics: Amanda Green

Paradise Square, Music: Jason Howland, Lyrics: Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare

Six: The Musical, Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

A Strange Loop, Music & Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall, Hangmen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D. Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Mare Winningham, Girl From the North Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, Hangmen

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s

Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kara Young, Clyde’s

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From the North Country

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Patti LuPone, Company

Jennifer Simard, Company

Best Direction of a Play

Ileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Les Waters, Dana H.

Best Direction of a Musical

﻿Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Marianne Elliott, Company

Conor McPherson, Girl From the North Country

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Six: The Musical

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Six: The Musical

Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square

﻿Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Orchestrations

David Cullen, Company

Tom Curran, Six: The Musical

Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country

Jason Michael Webb & David Holcenberg, MJ

Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

Best Scenic Design of a Play

﻿POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, Beowulf Boritt

Skeleton Crew, Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong

The Lehman Trilogy, Es Devlin

Hangmen, Anna Fleischle

American Buffalo, Scott Pask

The Skin of Our Teeth, Adam Rigg

﻿Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Flying Over Sunset, Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions

Company, Bunny Christie

A Strange Loop, Arnulfo Maldonado

MJ, Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini

Paradise Square, Allen Moyer

Best Costume Design of a Play

The Skin of Our Teeth, Montana Levi Blanco

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, Sarafina Bush

Trouble in Mind,Emilio Sosa

Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, Jane Greenwood

Clyde’s, Jennifer Moeller

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Caroline, or Change, Fly Davis

Paradise Square, Toni-Leslie James

Diana, the Musical, William Ivey Long

The Music Man, Santo Loquasto

Six: The Musical, Gabriella Slade

MJ, Paul Tazewell

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Hangmen, Joshua Carr

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, Jiyoun Chang

The Lehman Trilogy, Jon Clark

Macbeth, Jane Cox

The Skin of Our Teeth, Yi Zhao

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Company, Neil Austin

Six: The Musical, Tim Deiling

Paradise Square, Donald Holder

MJ, Natasha Katz

Flying Over Sunset, Bradley King

A Strange Loop, Jen Schriever

Best Sound Design of a Play

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, Justin Ellington

Dana H., Mikhail Fiksel

The Skin of Our Teeth, Palmer Hefferan

The Lehman Trilogy, Nick Powell & Dominic Bilkey

Macbeth, Mikaal Sulaiman

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Girl From the North Country, Simon Baker

Six: The Musical, Paul Gatehouse

Company, Ian Dickinson for Autograph

A Strange Loop, Drew Levy

MJ, Gareth Owen

Special Tony Award

James C. Nicola, Artistic Director of the New York Theatre Workshop