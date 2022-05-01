Watch Brandi Carlile Sing ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’ to Honor Naomi Judd

Photo: Instagram

Brandi Carlile was supposed to sing the Judds’ iconic “Love Can Build a Bridge” at their Country Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday night. But for a number of reasons, that did not come to pass. Naomi Judd, the mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, died on April 30. The red carpet event for the induction was cancelled, as well. And Carlile is still recovering from COVID-19, and thus unable to attend. Despite it all, Carlile wanted to honor the Judds however she could. She posted a video of singing with her daughters, writing “Having a bittersweet Sunday afternoon at home with my daughters today and praying for @wynonnajudd and @ashley_judd We know they woke up to a world without their mom today 💔 We want them to know that they’re so loved and that they’ve given a language to not just mothers and daughters everywhere but that every family can learn something about love from @thejuddsofficial.”

Carlile went on to explain that she wanted to honor the Judds during this difficult time. “They were my first, second and third concert in my life,” she wrote, “and they’ve given me more than they could possibly understand.”