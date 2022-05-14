WATCH: Kendrick Lamar Floats On in ‘N95’ Music Video

Kendrick Lamar ascends to a higher power in his latest music video for his newly released Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Directed by Lamar and Dave Free, “N95” floats along from the beaches of Los Angeles to the deserts of Dallas. Mostly filmed in black and white, the video sprinkles in moments of color with cannabis greenhouses and early morning phone booth calls. Lamar plays with new visual effects in “N95” such as Christ-inspired ocean floating and quick cuts inspired by skate videos. “N95” is a follow-up to Free and Lamar’s “The Heart Part Five” that features deep fakes of OJ Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle, with the help of South Park’s Matt Stone and Trey Parker. Lamar recently announced an upcoming tour for the new album and if it’s anything like his latest music videos, it will be a spectacle show for the ages.

