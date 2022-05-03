Photo: The Roku Channel/YouTube

Yer a wizard, Yankovic. Daniel Radcliffe has magically transformed into beloved musical parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic in the teaser trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. “Hope you guys are ready for this,” he says, shortly before popping up with an accordion. The preview of the upcoming Roku biopic sees the former Harry Potter star sporting a mustache and curly hair while wearing Yankovic’s signature aviator frames and colorful shirts. We also get a glimpse of a shirtless Radcliffe on stage, chugging and spitting a drink into the air as a crowd cheers. And yes, he does don the blue scrubs for that “Like a Surgeon” Madonna parody we’ve been waiting for.

Produced by Funny or Die and Tango, Roku’s upcoming biopic bills itself as the “untold true story” of Yankovic’s rise to fame, from his early hit songs to his “torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.” According to Variety, the production is more of a scripted mockumentary that pokes fun at tropes in “self-important” biopics.

But you know what else it is? A convenient little shortcut for Evan Rachel Wood. While Julia Garner, Sydney Sweeney, and Barbie Ferreira reportedly duked it out to play Madonna in the pop star’s biopic, Wood found a way to cut the line … kind of. As Rolling Stone first reported in March, she’ll be playing Madonna in Roku’s biopic. A first-look photo showed Wood in her best Desperately Seeking Susan jush wearing an expression that says, “Who’s got two thumbs sticking out of fingerless gloves? Evan Rachel effing Wood, that’s who.” She’ll join Radcliffe on screen in fall 2022, when Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is set to release. Suck it, Euphoria cast.

