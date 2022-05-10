Westworld Drags Ariana DeBose Into a 4th Season of Chaos

Photo: HBO/YouTube

Get ready to have more questions. Westworld is back, a full two years after the show’s third season aired on HBO in 2020 and had us asking too many questions. And if you were confused then, just try waiting two years and returning to this world of robots and theme parks. The trailer for the fourth season is out now, teasing lots of dancing, blood, and creepy technology — and little on the plot front. One thing we do know is West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is joining the season as a recurring guest, alongside the cast of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, and others. Think she’ll get a dance number? Find out when Westworld, season four, premieres on HBO on June 26.