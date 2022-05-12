Dorit Kemsley Says Her Children Still Don’t Know About Their Home Invasion

Right after the premiere of season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley went on WWHL with Andy Cohen to discuss her home invasion. The crime was a focal point of the premiere, yet Kemsley says her kids are still ignorant of what happened. Dorit said the premiere was “resurfacing” a lot of trauma for her, but that she’s handling it with the help of a therapist. Kyle Richards praised her friend for being cool under pressure, and doing what she had to do to keep her family safe. Kemsley also explained that the alarm was off at her house that night because her children have a tendency to get up in the middle of the night. No reason to set alarms for a nightly occurance. She said that she heard the door open when the burglars broke in, but thought it was her kids ambling around in a jet-lagged state (the family had just come back from London). The security camera footage of the home invasion was released earlier this year in an attempt to find the burglars, an outcome that Dorit says has yet to come to fruition.

