WWHL Made Christine Quinn Have a Selling Sunset Reunion Do-Over

Christine Quinn did not appear on Selling Sunset’s season 5 reunion, citing COVID as the cause. While some doubted she actually had the novel coronavirus, Quinn maintained she was legit ill on WWHL. Luckily, Andy Cohen was there to grill her on all the stuff she missed being sick at home. When asked which storylines were bullshit, she said that she never bribed someone with $5000. “If you are concerned with $5000 you are not my kind,” she said. “It’s so silly to me.” Quinn also said that she had been working on leaving The Oppenheim Group for a very long time. “It was a long time coming,” she said. “I was working, I was building a company while we were filming the entire time.” Quinn said she doesn’t know if she’s coming back next season, but that she loves television. Girl, don’t we all. She also doesn’t necessarily believe it’s true love between Chrishell Stause and G Flip. “Her nails are still long,” Quinn said. “So, I don’t know.”

