Helen Mirren Will Travel to 1932 for Yellowstone Prequel

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Smash Mouth once sang, “The years start coming and they don’t stop coming,” and so far, that seems to apply to Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone TV universe. Paramount+ has announced that Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will join a new generation of the Dutton family in 1932 (working title), the latest “origin story” for Sheridan’s record-breaking series after 1883, a one-off prequel that starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. According to a press release, 1932 will “explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.” The upcoming prequel will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. According to Paramount+, 1932 is set to start streaming on the platform in December. (After Yellowstone, we’ll just have to hope it’s that simple.) Until then, we’ll look forward to hearing Mirren and Ford’s best Western accents.