Young Thug, Gunna Reportedly Charged in 56-Count Indictment

Photo: Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Young Thug and Gunna are among 28 defendants connected to YSL who are facing charges in a 56-count indictment, according to WSB-TV reporter Michael Seiden. The 88-page grand jury indictment describes YSL, the label and artists’ collective founded by Young Thug, as a “criminal street gang” affiliated with the national Bloods gang. Young Thug (real name Jeffery Lamar Williams) was reportedly arrested and booked into Georgia’s Fulton County Jail on charges of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and participation in criminal street gang activity.

According to Seiden, prosecutors alleged that Young Thug rented a vehicle used in the commission of the 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas, who is described in the lengthy indictment as a rival gang member. Prosecutors reportedly also alleged that two YSL associates sought Young Thug’s permission to make a second murder attempt on YFN Lucci. In March, YFN Lucci (real name Rashawn Bennett) alleged that he had been stabbed by an inmate at the Fulton County Jail, where he awaits trial for a murder case. The two Atlanta rappers have beef dating back to 2017, when Young Thug compared himself to Tupac.

Young Thug is reportedly scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Tuesday, May 10 at 11:30 a.m. “I’ll tell you the response to any allegation,” his defense attorney told WSB-TV. “Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever, and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.”

Meanwhile, Gunna (real name Sergio Giavanni Kitchens) faces one count of conspiring to violate the RICO Act. According to Seiden, prosecutors referenced Gunna’s appearance in a social media video in which he wore “YSL” and “Slatt” pendants, with lyrics stating “We got ten-hundred round choppers.” As of time of publication, he has reportedly not been taken into custody.