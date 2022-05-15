SNL Thinks Your Long-Term Boyfriend Is Old Enough to Run Errands

Selena Gomez made a strong showing during her hosting debut on last night’s Saturday Night Live, and no sketch is a better example of her comedic talents than this send-up of Netflix’s Old Enough! The show, where Japanese toddlers are tasked with running errands on behalf of their parents, gets an American twist in which long-term boyfriends take the place of the toddlers. Kelsey (Gomez) gives her boyfriend of three years, Matt (Mikey Day), very clear instructions to pick up eyeliner from Sephora and shallots from the grocery store, but Matt is overwhelmed and confused from the jump. After bursting into tears and running into a fellow man-baby boyfriend played by Kenan Thompson, Matt returns with “ten pounds of onions and a blush palette for African American women.” Gomez is note-perfect as the long-suffering girlfriend, especially when she confesses she’s had a glass (or bottle?) of wine at 10 a.m. Watch the full sketch above.

