Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. Photo: Lucasfilm. Ltd.

An Ahsoka Tano show has been a long time coming for Star Wars fans. After making her debut as Anakin’s young Padawan in the animated series The Clone Wars, George Lucas’s last Star Wars effort, Ahsoka’s journey has been a high-climbing roller coaster with high highs (becoming one of the franchise’s most beloved and developed characters) and low lows (receiving extremely contentious fan reactions). Originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein, the character was drawn and created by artist Dave Filoni, now Lucasfilm’s executive creative director,for Clone Wars. Since her inception, the character has been shepherded from many seasons of Clone Wars to Star Wars Rebels and recently into The Mandalorian universe as he and his Ahsoka, now played by Rosario Dawson, make the leap from animation to live action. Here, everything we know about the upcoming, highly anticipated Star Wars series.

Ahsoka will be released in 2023.

Let’s get to your most burning question first, shall we? No exact date has been announced for Filoni’s live-action series, but it will come as soon as next year alongside The Mandalorian season three. During Star Wars Celebration in May 2022, Dawson told fans she had literally just come from the Ahsoka set to be at the Anaheim convention for the Mando+ panel. So it’s probably safe to say that Ahsoka will be released on Disney+ after The Mandalorian season-three premiere in February 2023.

Who is in the series?

Aside from Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, Dave Filoni officially announced Natasha Liu Bordizzo has joined the cast as Sabine Wren, another prominent character from Star Wars Rebels (voiced by Tiya Sircar) at Star Wars Celebration. Reports from The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline have confirmed that Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno will be in the series. Stevenson is rumored to be playing a villain, possibly an admiral for the rising First Order, while Sakhno’s role is unknown. There are also rumors that Hayden Christensen may return as Darth Vader for Ahsoka, according to THR. Shortly after the news broke in October 2021, Dawson commented on her Instagram with the caption “Skyguy … They know!!! See you soon, Snips.” (Skyguy and Snips are their character’s nicknames for each other in The Clone Wars.) She quickly deleted the post. Dawson later told Vanity Fair for its June 2022 Star Wars cover story that she deleted the post after someone from Star Wars HQ emailed her saying, “You might want to take that down.”

But Dawson isn’t the only one who may have let things slip. Ewan McGregor pretty nonchalantly confirmed in the VF cover story that his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, would join Ahsoka. “My partner, Mary, is doing that Star Wars series with Rosario and she’s about to start,” he spilled. “Our little boy has been born into this massive Star Wars family.” Though, unfortunately, McGregor didn’t go as far as saying whom she’ll play. Oh, and how could we forget that Chopper the droid will make his live-action debut.

.@rosariodawson brought a friend. The #StarWarsCelebration crowd says hello to Chopper!



Chopper will make his live-action debut in #Ahsoka! pic.twitter.com/vxI6VUqWTv — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) May 28, 2022

What do we know about the plot of Ahsoka?

The plot of Ahsoka has largely been kept under wraps … that is, until footage at Star Wars Celebration confirmed fan speculation. Ahsoka and Sabine are searching for Ezra Bridger, baby! In a short teaser shown exclusively for the Mando+ panel crowd, fans saw Ahsoka enter a ship, very similar to the Ghost, as she passes by an obscured character with green head tails that’s most likely Hera — a pilot from Rebels whom fans have been speculating may be played by Winstead. The footage ended with Ahsoka in front of the Rebels mural as Bordizzo’s Sabine walks in to join her. Now, what the hell does this mean if you’re unfamiliar with Rebels? Or Ezra? To keep it short, the finale of the Rebels animated series featured a huge face-off between the Ghost crew (a.k.a. the ones in the mural below) and the Empire. Protagonist-Jedi Ezra saves his planet and friends by flinging himself and Grand Admiral–blue Empire baddie Thrawn into space with the help of some Purrgil space whales. (I promise it’s more emotional in context.) Since the show’s finale way back in 2018, fans have been waiting for a continuation show with Sabine and Ahsoka on the hunt for Ezra. Now, the pieces are all coming together for Ahsoka.

A live-action recreation of the mural at the end of Star Wars Rebels is shown in the Ahsoka footage! pic.twitter.com/xxdGOOvqzx — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) May 28, 2022

When is Ahsoka set in the Star Wars timeline?

While Star Wars Rebels takes place about five years before the events of A New Hope, the new Ahsoka series will presumably pick up after her appearance in The Mandalorian season two. The Mandalorian series is set five years after the events in Return of the Jedi.