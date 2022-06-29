Photo: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The long-gestating TV version of Mr. & Smith has added some new famous names to its roster, to prove once and for all that this show is really happening. The project, a TV adaptation of the film which gave us Brangelina, was announced in February 2021, with a silhouette challenge TikTok (to give a sense of how much has happened since). Originally starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover, the show was also supposed to be co-created by the two. But then Waller-Bridge nope’d out, allegedly due to creative differences. Atlanta producer Francesca Sloane signed on as co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the series, and Maya Erskine took over the co-starring role. Rounding out this new iteration of the cast are three new names:Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Paul Dano (The Batman), and John Turturro (getting pissed on by a Transformer, also Barton Fink).

Variety broke the casting news, noting that no deets were shared on what roles the trio would be playing. In the film version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, supporting roles existed for bffs for each side of the couple, as well as a fun lil comedy relief part for Adam Brody. Variety reports that the three are in guest starring roles, which indicates they could be targets in the Smith family’s very literal battle of the sexes.