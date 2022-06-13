Amber Heard Addresses Johnny Depp Verdict in First Interview Following Trial

Amber Heard. Photo: Cliff Owen/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images

Today teased a preview clip from Amber Heard’s first sit-down interview with Savannah Guthrie on June 13 following the end of the Heard v. Depp trial that found that Heard defamed Depp and ordered her to pay him over $10 million in damages. The jury found that Depp also defamed Heard in her countersuit, and she was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages from the Pirates actor. In the clip, Heard argues that Depp’s star power, coupled with unfair social-media harassment, led to a verdict in favor of Depp. Heard says that she doesn’t “blame” those who side with Depp, and she understands why they could be compelled to support him. “I actually understand,” she told Guthrie. “He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

.@savannahguthrie sat down for an exclusive conversation with #AmberHeard. "You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair,” Heard shared, in reference to social media representation. pic.twitter.com/56Ju7pYg1x — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2022

As for the social-media stans that denigrated her throughout the trial? “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors,” Heard said. “I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally. But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.” The full interview airs June 14 and 15, on Today and in an hour-long special airing June 17 on Dateline.