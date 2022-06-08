Carrie and Samantha Are Still Texting in And Just Like That … Season Two

Kim Cattrall as the irreplaceable Samantha Jones. Photo: HBO

And here we thought that after the Post-It fiasco, Carrie Bradshaw wouldn’t like her big relationship moments to happen through text. But no, Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones’s relationship will be kept alive via texts on the next season of And Just Like That …, according to a Variety interview with showrunner Michael Scott King. And Just Like That … ended with Carrie planning to meet Samantha for drinks in Europe. “It’s very funny, because every single one of the writers has a different version of what happened during that conversation,” King said. “So, I think there was some Champagne. I think there was a grownup back and forth, and a love affair that they realized that something’s more important than being afraid to heal.”

“To me, they had a great night and things became resolved,” he added. “Once Carrie let go of an old, old love, one of her current loves came back in.”

Keeping Samantha as a phantom presence on the show is a choice given the contentious relationship between And Just Like That … and Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha on Sex and the City. Cattrall has said she doesn’t want to come back, and Sarah Jessica Parker also told Variety that there’s “too much history” for that to happen. And yet, Samantha remains. We just want to know what she thinks about the Che Diaz situation.