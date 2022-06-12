Andrew Lloyd Webber Booed For Calling Cinderella Musical a ‘Costly Mistake’

Andrew Lloyd Webber. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images

Patti LuPone has two things to smile about tonight. The same day as the Antoinette Perry Awards, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber chose not to attend the final performance of his adaptation of Cinderella in the West End. Instead, he sent a letter, which was read aloud on stage by the show’s director Laurence Connor. “My huge thanks to everyone,” it read, in part. “We kept the government’s feet to the flames and led the charge to the West End opening again. It might have been a costly mistake, but I am proud of what we did and will forever be grateful to everyone who supported me.”

The end of the letter was accompanied by boos and jeers from the audience, as well as a bunch of sad faces by the cast members, who stood on stage as the letter was read. The show had been troubled throughout with a twice-postponed opening due to COVID-19, and a pause in shows during the holiday season (also due to COVID-19). This all led up to a closing notice so abrupt that it caused Actors’ Equity to seek compensation for actors and crew members. While the rest of the letter was polite, and even celebratory of the show’s reviews, skipping the final performance of your play and calling it “a mistake” is probably not the best theater etiquette.