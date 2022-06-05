Trouble, Prominent Atlanta Rapper, Dead at 34

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Trouble — the Atlanta rapper whose 2011 hit “Bussin” eventually led him to collaborations with artists including Drake, Young Thug, The Weeknd, and more — has died. He was 34. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble,” his label Def Jam Recordings said in a Sunday, June 5 Instagram post confirming the news. “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented.” The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office told WSB-TV Atlanta that the rapper died at a local hospital after being shot early Sunday morning.

Trouble, real name Mariel Semonté Orr, was also known by the nickname Skoob. His debut 2011 mixtape December 17 featured Yo Gotti, Waka Flocka Flame, and Trae tha Truth on the remix of “Bussin.” He went on to release eight more mixtapes before dropping his first studio album Edgewood, which featured Fetty Wap, Drake, The Weeknd, Boosie Badazz, Low Down Dirty Black, Lil 1, and Quavo. The 2018 project was produced entirely by Mike WiLL Made-It, who signed him to his Ear Drummer label under Interscope. Mike WiLL paid tribute to his late collaborator in a series of posts on his Instagram Story. “Trouble’s personality lit up a room and his conversation left you more creative [than] when you walked in,” the producer captioned a photo with Trouble taken in Atlanta shortly before the release of the Edgewood short film. “His accent, dialect and charisma were of constant discussion when we spoke; usually chats full of laughter.” Trouble’s last album, Thug Luv, was released in April 2020. Friends and fellow rappers, from Gucci Mane to Trouble’s ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy, have taken to social media to pay tribute.

