The Obamas Break-Up With Spotify, Audible Is Their New BFF

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

After announcing their departure from Spotify this past April, the Obamas have found their new best friend to support all their podcasting needs. Audible and Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, announced a multi-year first-look deal with the former president and the first lady, reports The Verge. The first look deal announcement did not state whether or not these shows would continue on Audible or be rebranded in any way. Higher Ground produced several audio series for Spotify previously in an exclusive deal like The Michelle Obama Podcast, Renegades: Born in the USA with Bruce Springsteen, The Big Hit Show, Tell Them, I Am, and The Sum of Us. “At Higher Ground, we have always sought to lift up voices that deserve to be heard — and Audible is invested in realizing that vision alongside us. I’m looking forward to partnering with them to tell stories that not only entertain but also inspire,” said President Obama in a statement to The Verge. No word yet on if Springsteen will rejoin the Obamas in their new deal, but like most podcast hosts, if they leave one show, they’ll probably start another soon after.