In a stunningly efficient social media post, Funny Girl announced that 1) Beanie Feldstein was back on Broadyway post-COVID, and 2) she’s leaving again very soon. Both she and Jane Lynch, who plays Mrs. Rose Brice, will be leaving the musical revival September 25. “14 weeks left to see Beanie Feldstein & Jane Lynch,” the post read. “Stay tuned for additional casting news to join Ramin Karimloo & Jared Grimes and the company of Funny Girl.”

Feldstein’s take on the titular role of Fanny Brice has been, um, polarizing. As this is the first time the show has been revived on Broadway, a lot was riding on her. Especially since Barbra Streisand’s performance in preserved on screen for anyone with Prime Video. Now that Feldstein is exiting, the casting rumors can begin a new. Lea Michele’s agent, Jonathan Groff, is most certainly making some calls to see if she can read for the role.

