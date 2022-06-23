Beanie Feldstein to March Her Wedding Band Out, Beat Her Drum

Photo: Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

Beanie Feldstein has had a very engaging week. Last Thursday, Funny Girl announced that the actor will be ending her Broadway engagement in September. Exactly one week later, she announced her engagement-engagement to her girlfriend, producer Bonnie Chance Roberts. Feldstein, who plays the — say it with us — titular role in the Broadway revival, broke the news via an Instagram post with the caption “i do, bon.” In the comments, her Booksmart co-star Kaitlyn Dever replied, “I love you both, so much.” According to the photos, it looks as though the fiancées celebrated with an engagement party where Feldstein’s dress matched the tablecloths (her mind …) and brother Jonah Hill was in attendance. The couple has been dating since 2014. Mazel tov, BeanBon!