Lil Nas X Receives ‘an Outstanding Zero’ BET Award Nominations

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The BET Award nominations are out, and Grammy-winning rapper and chart-topper Lil Nas X somehow extends his yearslong record of zero nods. “Thank you BET Awards. An outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence! 🙏🏾🤍,” Lil Nas X wrote in a now-deleted tweet upon the news of his shutout. His lack of nominations is a head-scratcher because, by all measures, Lil Nas X had a pretty successful year. Three of his songs were top-ten Billboard Hot 100 hits last year, with “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” (ft. Jack Harlow) both hitting No. 1 on the chart. The former track caused a significant amount of pearl-clutching and satanic panic due to its depiction of the gay rapper sliding down to hell on a stripper pole and giving the devil a lap dance in the song’s music video. Some say Lil Nas X rode the outrage machine all the way to No. 1, even though the video itself really isn’t all that demonic. In response to Twitter user @sunnytee__’s claims that Lil Nas X hasn’t put any music out except what they call “gay shit,” Lil Nas X countered in another deleted tweet, “IDK, maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album sunnytee__ I feel like that should’ve helped me a bit.” Meanwhile, his “Industry Baby” partner in crime Jack Harlow, a white man best known for his “charisma” (for lack of a better word) and middling song “First Class,” scored a nomination for Best Male Hip Hop Artist.

As for the rest of the noms: Doja Cat leads the pack with six nominations. Her nods include Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year for Planet Her, and Video of the Year for “Kiss Me More.” Ari Lennox and Drake are the second-most-nominated artists with four nods each. Other BET Award mainstays earned nominations, with Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Chlöe, Mary J. Blige, and Silk Sonic (Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars) being recognized with three nods each, with newcomer and Kenny’s baby cousin Baby Keem also scoring three nominations. In the acting categories, Quinta Brunson earned her first nomination for her role as Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary, a workplace comedy about schoolteachers in Philadelphia, which she also created. Tune in to see the Lil Nas X–less BET Awards on June 26, live from L.A. and hosted by Taraji P. Henson. The full list of nominees is below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

Silk Sonic

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

“Essence,” Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia feat. Nicki Minaj

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Donda, Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp

“Come to Life,” Kanye West

“Grace,” Kelly Price

“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (U.K.)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Little Simz (U.K.)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League Djz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

Candyman

King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

The Harder They Fall

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes, Bel Air

Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks, Bel Air

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Coco Jones, Bel Air

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Regina King, The Harder They Fall

Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry