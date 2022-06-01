Lil Nas X Receives ‘an Outstanding Zero’ BET Award Nominations

The BET Award nominations are out, and Grammy-winning rapper and chart-topper Lil Nas X somehow extends his yearslong record of zero nods. “Thank you BET Awards. An outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence! 🙏🏾🤍,” Lil Nas X wrote in a now-deleted tweet upon the news of his shutout. His lack of nominations is a head-scratcher because, by all measures, Lil Nas X had a pretty successful year. Three of his songs were top-ten Billboard Hot 100 hits last year, with “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” (ft. Jack Harlow) both hitting No. 1 on the chart. The former track caused a significant amount of pearl-clutching and satanic panic due to its depiction of the gay rapper sliding down to hell on a stripper pole and giving the devil a lap dance in the song’s music video. Some say Lil Nas X rode the outrage machine all the way to No. 1, even though the video itself really isn’t all that demonic. In response to Twitter user @sunnytee__’s claims that Lil Nas X hasn’t put any music out except what they call “gay shit,” Lil Nas X countered in another deleted tweet, “IDK, maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album sunnytee__ I feel like that should’ve helped me a bit.” Meanwhile, his “Industry Baby” partner in crime Jack Harlow, a white man best known for his “charisma” (for lack of a better word) and middling song “First Class,” scored a nomination for Best Male Hip Hop Artist.
As for the rest of the noms: Doja Cat leads the pack with six nominations. Her nods include Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year for Planet Her, and Video of the Year for “Kiss Me More.” Ari Lennox and Drake are the second-most-nominated artists with four nods each. Other BET Award mainstays earned nominations, with Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Chlöe, Mary J. Blige, and Silk Sonic (Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars) being recognized with three nods each, with newcomer and Kenny’s baby cousin Baby Keem also scoring three nominations. In the acting categories, Quinta Brunson earned her first nomination for her role as Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary, a workplace comedy about schoolteachers in Philadelphia, which she also created. Tune in to see the Lil Nas X–less BET Awards on June 26, live from L.A. and hosted by Taraji P. Henson. The full list of nominees is below.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Group
Silk Sonic
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
“Essence,” Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia feat. Nicki Minaj
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake feat. Future & Young Thug
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Album of the Year
An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Donda, Kanye West
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp
“Come to Life,” Kanye West
“Grace,” Kelly Price
“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin
BET Her
“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat
Best International Act
Dave (U.K.)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (U.K.)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie
Candyman
King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes, Bel Air
Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks, Bel Air
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Will Smith, King Richard
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Coco Jones, Bel Air
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Regina King, The Harder They Fall
Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry