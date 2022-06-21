Big Freedia Begins the Bey-aissance by Telling You to ‘Release Your Trade’

Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Whether your trade is in you physically or metaphorically, Big Freedia is here to let you know it’s time to release him. On “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé’s lead single off Renaissance, out on July 29, NOLA’s own Big Freedia lists a whole bunch of things to release: stress, anger, jobs, and more. The most interesting and wonderful thing queued up for release is “trade.” Trade is a word created by Black femme queers to describe a guy who’s hot and acts masc despite being attracted to men. Big Freedia is telling the dance floor that, actually, there’s no need for straight acting, and there’s no need to chase after the straight actors. This is a song for the dance floor! A sissy-run space!

“Break My Soul” marks the second Beyoncé lead single with Big Freedia following “Formation.” (Big Freedia’s ad-libs at the beginning of the “Formation” music video should be on the streamable version. This is my fight song!) Big Freedia is best known as a formative figure in the New Orleans–developed genre known as bounce music. Upon the release of “Break My Soul,” Big Freedia posted on Twitter, writing, “It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord.” Big Freedia’s joy is a joy to see, especially since Drake — a.k.a. the man who had to be cajoled to put Big Freedia in a music video after she was on “Nice for What” — also released some new music this month. (Though, it must be said: Honestly, Nevermind indicates that Drake has definitely released his trade.)