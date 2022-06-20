‘Break My Soul’ Becomes the First Piece of Art from the Beyaissance

Photo: BET Awards 2020)/Getty Images via Getty Images

Beyoncé has had a very social media-heavy rollout for her new album. From removing her profile pics to announcing her next single, fans have eagerly checked her socials for her next move. Beyoncé hard launched her next single Monday morning by adding “6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET” to her social media bios after posting a few pics from her British Vogue photoshoot. It will be one of sixteen songs off of Renaissance; this single is one of the songs that was not listed as explicit on Apple Music. Her upcoming album, announced last week, will release in a month on July 29. Yoncé’s previous album, Lemonade, came out six years ago. Much like the announcement of Renaissance, she didn’t share much information on “Break My Soul,” but the release does coincide with the Summer Solstice today and one day after Juneteenth. “Break My Soul” is gearing up to be the song of the summer, or at least the heartbreak song you cry to while thinking of your past summer romances.