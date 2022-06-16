Beyoncé Fans Hope for 7th Album, Titled Renaissance?

Photo: Kevin Mazurundation/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Fo

Update June 15: Okay so the beyhive was a little off on their timing. Tidal announced a new Beyoncé …something coming July 29. Album? Visual album? Visual novel à la Dream Daddy Simulator? Probably not that last one. All we know is that it’s called RENAISSANCE, and Act 1 drops July 29. Pop Crave says it will have 16 tracks.

Fans had an inkling something was coming earlier in the week, when the BeyGOOD Foundation posted a Tweet “Celebrating the brilliance and creativity of Black Musicians who have influenced the world through their art,” which contained one album cover that seemed a little different than the others. Because it wasn’t for an extant album. Not since Catherine de’ Medici said “Hmm, I think I’d like some paintings for the palazzo,” has a renaissance been so hotly anticipated.

Beyoncé

RENAISSANCE

Original story follows.

Just two days after Beyoncé erased all of her social-media profile pictures, fans are already anticipating a new album from the Lemonade singer. Fans spotted on Beyoncé’s website that placeholder album art comes up if you type in today’s date (June 11). The black image with Beyoncé’s name is captioned “Image, B7,” making the BeyHive believe that her seventh album is coming soon. The image also appears if you search “June 10.” If announced, the rumored album would be her latest since Lemonade in 2016. Her mother, Tina Knowles, reportedly liked a post alluding to the rumors of an upcoming project. Beyoncé recently posted a few photos of herself on the ’gram just last week, after not posting since March.

Beyoncé recently opened the Oscars with her “Be Alive” tennis-inspired performance from King Richard. Her latest release, the Disney+ visual film Black Is King, boosted the streamer’s subscriber numbers as the film reflected on the current political movement in America. If her latest social-media moves mean anything, it means she’s ready to break new records.

