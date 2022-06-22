My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Is Big, Fat, Greek, and Filming!

Photo: Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo

Pull out your baklavas and put away your Bundt cakes. Everybody’s favorite Greek rom-com series is adding a third movie to its ranks, according to an announcement Nia Vardalos posted to her Instagram. And not only is it happening, but it’s already filming. “I have an announcement. We are in Greece filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. And thank you so much for the lovely messages of just waiting and everything,” Vardalos said. There’s no word on the cast yet, but Vardalos did announce the director of the film: her! Vardalos thanked “Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO and Focus!” in the caption of her post. Honestly, who cares if the second movie didn’t get great reviews — if you’re not excited about this, we suggest spraying some Windex on your brain.