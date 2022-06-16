How to Stream Bonnaroo ’22 From the Comfort of the Great Indoors

Photo: Josh Brasted/WireImage

Nobody’s too old to go to Bonnaroo. Just ask the Bonnaroo grannies who still attend. But there are still a myriad of reasons that you might not be able to attend Bonnaroo 2022. Maybe you have young kids. Maybe you have COVID-19. Maybe you just don’t want to be anywhere in the vicinity of headliner Machine Gun Kelly. But still, ’Roo ’22 is an exciting prospect. It’s the first time Bonnaroo is happening in three years, after the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and flooding in 2021. Luckily, Hulu made it easy to watch ’Roo ’22 from home, so you can go crazy to the melodic sound of 100 Gecs banging pots and pans together and then retire to the comfort of your own bed, not a tent on top of mud. To help with that, we’ve put together a guide to streaming Bonnaroo 2022.

Hulu is the official streamer of Bonnaroo this year, announcing a collaboration with Live Nation that will make them “the official streaming destination of three of C3 Presents’ biggest music festivals — Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Music Festival — both in 2022 and 2023,” in a recent press release. So if you like festivals but you’ve been holding out on Hulu, cancel your Netflix today! Hulu will stream “select performances” to Hulu SVOD subscribers, and you don’t have to pay any extra to get it. There will also be “additional special footage and behind-the-scenes looks.” It has not been announced which performances will be streamed and which won’t, but it would be pretty funny if they chose not to stream headliner J. Cole, right? Other headliners include Gryffin, the Chicks, Illenium, Tool, Flume, 21 Savage, Stevie Nicks, MGK, and Roddy Rich. If Hulu’s smart, the “behind-the-scenes looks” will include a conversation between Stevie Nicks and Roddy Rich comparing “The Chain” to “The Box.”

Bonnaroo takes over Manchester, Tennessee, beginning Thursday, June 16, through Sunday, June 19. Hulu will be streaming performances on each day of the festival with one live feed on Thursday and two different live feeds for the rest of the weekend. Live content access will only be available 5:00 p.m. CT to 10:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, and from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Of the non-headliners, I’m personally looking forward to Tierra Whack, who could perform her entire debut album and still be outta there in a tight 15. That’s our kinda gal.