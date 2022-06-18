Bowen Yang Thought No One Would Get the ‘Iceberg’

Okay, the gays have won this Actors on Actors moment. Bowen Yang, of SNL and Fire Island fame, with Cynthia Nixon, of Sex and the City and Che Diaz’s punchlines, have teamed up, 1997’s Batman and Robin style, to talk about their careers and playing beloved characters. When discussing Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment where Yang played an Iceberg promoting an EDM album, who may or may not have sank the Titanic, he explained how the Iceberg came to be. “It came from the [former] head writer, Anna Drezen, who is an old friend of mine from college. She texted me for the April show, ‘You come out as the Iceberg, and you’re here to promote your album.’” As the two began to work on the sketch, Yang doubted that people would understand their niche. “By the time we sat down to write it, we were just already in an absurd headspace, throwing out the most, just the silliest little details,” shared Yang, “All week, I was like, ‘I don’t think people are going to think this is funny. There’s too much going on.’” Cut to a year later, he’s discussing the best Halloween costume trend with Miranda from Sex and the City. A full-circle moment for an iceberg whose publicist works harder than the devil!

