Mr. and Mrs. Smith have retired from national intelligence to focus on their celebrity wine business. Brad Pitt is accusing ex Angelina Jolie of intentionally pissing him off by selling her shares of their wine company, Château Miraval, according to court documents seen by People. Specifically, Jolie planned to sell her shares to Tenute del Mondo, a company Pitt’s team says is “bent on taking control of Miraval” and claims is “indirectly owned and controlled by Yuri Shefler, the Russian billionaire who controls the Stoli Group.” Yuri Shefler has “cutthroat business tactics and dubious professional associations,” Pitt’s team continues, later adding that “Jolie has sought to force Pitt into partnership with a stranger, and worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions” It appears that Pitt is mad that Jolie sold her stakes to a Bond villain.

The exes bought a controlling stake in the south-of-France vineyard and home in 2008 and got married there in 2014. Jolie was legally cleared to sell her stake in 2021, despite Pitt’s legal team’s arguing that because Pitt sold Jolie the shares for a symbolic one Euro, her ownership should be voided. He should have expected to be forced into mixed relations with Russia when he married the star of Salt.