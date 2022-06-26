Jack Harlow Probably Knows Who Brandy Is Now

BET’s favorite boy “out here getting cuter” with Brandy and Weezy F. Baby. Photo: Bennett Raglin / Stringer/Getty Images for BET

Jack Harlow — current purveyor of chicken sandwiches and MSG-seasoned fries — invited us to a basement houseparty for his sophomore performance at the 2022 BET Awards. It gave 4am post-game at the crib, with the dancers backing it up to the track “Poison” off his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You. The rapper started in the corner like that meme of some guy at a party, and soon slinked through the room, flirting with the attendees with his silly little Golden Retriever eyes. Lil Wayne eventually walked in to offer an assist, and looked delighted to join Harlow for the performance.

At this point, I felt a little listless and doomed — until the actual main event showed up. Brandy, the legendary singer who Harlow forgot existed some weeks back, came out to perform “First Class” with Jack. She once promised to “murk him on his own beats” and she did!

Jack Harlow really just brought out Brandy at the #BETAwards and Ray J was HYPE 😂😭pic.twitter.com/01DbQ2nkPE — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 27, 2022