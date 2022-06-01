Brian Jordan Alvarez Is Making an FX Comedy Pilot, You Guy!

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Attention all TJ Mack shoppers! Brian Jordan Alvarez, the actor and comedian behind the webseries The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo and the father to a whole menagerie of fictional TikTok characters, is making a comedy pilot for FX. Deadline reports that the series, called English Teacher, “is a comedy about gay high school English teacher Evan (Alvarez) and his fellow teachers in Austin as they try to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the rules seem to change every day.” Longtime followers of Alvarez’s comedy will know that “Texas high school” is the perfect setting for Alvarez’s brand of sharp, funny character comedy. Just look at his “Lunchtime teacher supervisor in the south.”

In addition to starring, Alvarez is executive producing the pilot alongside Paul Simms, the executive producer of such solid-gold comedy bangers as Girls, Atlanta, and What We Do in the Shadows. In 2016, Alvarez self-produced the The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, which gave the culture the modern proverb “Sometimes … things that are expensive … are worse.” Since then, he played Jack’s partner Estefan on Will and Grace, co-starred opposite Ryan O’Connell on Special, and has garnered a devoted and well-deserved fandom on TikTok. FX coming out with this news on the first day of Pride? Serve the house and boots the down. (It’sEricbytheway.)