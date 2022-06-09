Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Tries to Crash Her Wedding

Photo: J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

Britney Spears’s first husband, Jason Alexander, to whom she was briefly married in 2004, has attempted to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari, according to TMZ and Alexander’s livestream. He went live on Instagram on Thursday to document his attempts to break into the wedding, which will reportedly take place at Spears’s Los Angeles home this evening. In the video reposted on Pop Base, Alexander can be seen roaming the property, claiming Spears invited him. He shows off the pink tent where the ceremony will happen. Alexander continues until he is confronted by security and the Instagram feed freezes. He was restrained outside the home, with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department reportedly on the scene to investigate a trespassing complaint.

