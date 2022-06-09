Britney Spears Is Married, Y’all!

Spears and Asghari Together Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married today, June 9, 2022. The couple married in an intimate ceremony at Spears’s home, according to People. Much of Spears’s family was not invited to the wedding, including her parents as well as sister Jamie Lynn Spears, but her brother Bryan Spears was in attendance. Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline’s attorney released a statement that her two sons will not be in attendance at the wedding. Britney walked down the aisle in a Versace dress to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Guests included Drew Barrymore, Madonna, and Paris Hilton. A white, horse-drawn carriage was also seen arriving on the property for the newlywed couple.

Earlier today, Britney’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander, attempted to crash the wedding by trespassing on the property, documenting his break-in on Instagram live. He was shortly detained by security and arrested by police.

According to GQ, the two met on a shoot for Spears’s music video for the song “Slumber Party.” The duo got engaged in September after nearly five years of dating.

This comes a few months after Spears’s much-discussed conservatorship ended in November. Spears was in the conservatorship for nearly 14 years and was reportedly denied control of her reproductive life, who she talked to, and the money she made as a pop star. Her marriage to Asghari marks one of her first public choices in years.

Asghari, an Iranian immigrant, is a fitness instructor and aspiring actor. The wedding marks a moment of happiness for the couple after Spears suffered a miscarriage in May.