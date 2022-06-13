BTS and Anderson .Paak Take Us to Church

BTS and Anderson .Paak. Photo: BANGTANTV via YouTube

Somewhere out there, a BTS fan just fell to their knees as they watched Proof Live, a half-hour showcase of the septet’s new songs in the Nevada desert. And it’s not hard to understand why: In the emotional three-track set — streamed on YouTube for their ninth anniversary as a band — BTS takes us to church and back with the help of an organ synthesizer and soulful electric-guitar riffs, a mini-choir that sounds as if it eats gospel CDs for breakfast, and ad-libs from Jung Kirk Franklin. In what feels like a sequel to their cover of “I’ll Be Missing You” on BBC’s Live Lounge, the septet performed renditions of the optimistic title track “Yet to Come,” the old favorite “Born Singer,” and the Boyz II Men–inflected ballad “For Youth” with this “take you to church” ethos.

The soulful vibes weren’t the only delight of the show. BTS added a drummer and his sidekick to the band: Anderson .Paak and that damn wig. (Note: This is a big day for delusional people — read: me — who have long been prophesizing a BTS–Anderson .Paak collab). The second half of Silk Sonic accompanied the band in their performance of “Yet to Come” and shared his impressions of the song in a short Q&A with the band. “It feels like church,” he told RM. Next Monday, I can only hope that we get a second edition of Proof Live wherein they bring out Bruno Mars for a gospel-ified version of “Answer: Love Myself.” A! Men! Even their slate and cerulean fits suggested a kind of angelic reverence, while the background singer’s loose white shirts flowed in the breeze. It’s a bit confusing that BTS released this live set Monday, seeing as Sunday is usually the day some gather to worship. But if BTS says Monday is the Lord’s day, then Monday is the Lord’s day. This is the only Sunday Monday service that matters. Sorry to Ye.