Gay Burger Says ‘Sorry, Gay’

Photo: Burger King

Pride Month has already done had her herses. In terms of the unsurprising but still insane amount of rainbows seen on the avatars of large corporations on the internet, that is. (See: the U.S. Marines, postmates, Chipotle in 2016.) Yet, in a somewhat shocking, somewhat chic act, the gayest and most psychotic post so far came from Burger King in Austria. The Pride Whopper — with the “E” turned into a rainbow flag — featured the classic sandwich but with a twist, mama: “two equal buns” which was supposed to signal the promotion of “equal love and equal rights.” Hmmm. Now, the agency behind the mess, Jung von Matt Donau, has said it’s sorry for making you wonder if a fast-food chain understands gay sex. “Our strongest concern is if we offended members of the LGBTQ Community with this campaign,” the agency said, per Ad Age. “If this is the case, we truly apologize.” Despite the iconic attempt, it continued, “Unfortunately, we still messed up.” Below, a thread of other performative messages, like changing a profile picture (werk!) and probably not doing anything else by legendary 2022 queer activists, brands.

Related