Calvin Harris Leaks the Guest List for His Summer Rager, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Calvin Harris, if you can believe it. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

It’s the biggest party of summer, and everyone who’s anyone — hell, even a few who aren’t! — is going to be there. If you know, you know we’re talking about Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, the second installment to Calvin Harris’s summer soundtrack series. Harris got the party started with “Potion,” featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug; based on a teaser he posted to social media, there are a whole lot more big names coming through. Thug, who previously worked on “Heatstroke” for 2017’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, isn’t the only one returning to the party. Pharrell, Offset, and Snoop Dogg will all be back for seconds, rounding out a list that includes high-profile newcomers like Pusha T, Halsey, 21 Savage, Normani, Lil Durk, and Tinashe. Oh, Justin Timberlake, too.

For those keeping score, that’ll be a total of 23 artists — two more than we got on Vol. 1. A track list is still to come, meaning these guests could be mingling in any number of ways. Plan your pregame now, because the party starts on August 5. Here’s the full guest list:

21 Savage Dua Lipa Young Thug Stefflon Don Chlöe Charlie Puth Pusha T Shenseea Tinashe Normani Lil Durk Halsey Offset 6LACK Justin Timberlake Coi Leray Busta Rhymes Donae’o Latto Pharrell Swae Lee Jorja Smith Snoop Dogg