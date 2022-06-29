Cameron Diaz Unretires From Acting for an Annie (2014) Reunion

Y2K is back. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

The grapes at the Avaline vineyard will simply have to wait to be plucked or wither on the vine, because Cameron Diaz is going back to acting, baby. Diaz will break her cinematic fallow period (vineyard term?) with a Netflix action-comedy called Back in Action — which has nothing to do with the 2003 Looney Tunes action-comedy of the same name. Diaz will star opposite Jamie Foxx, whom she shared the screen with in her last film role to date as Miss Hannigan in 2014’s Annie. And because the only thing everyone agrees on and loves more than the 2014 version of Annie is Tom Brady, Foxx surprised Diaz with a call from the quarterback, because he’s “relatively successful at unretiring.” Ha! Jamie Foxx surprising someone with a three-way call? How very Lizzie McGuire of him.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022