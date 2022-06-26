Cardi B Announces New Single During BET Awards

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Cardi B didn’t grace the 2022 BET Awards with her presence, but the record label did grace the network with some ad revenue. “Hot Shit,” the rapper’s latest single, was announced during the award show, online, and as a quick commercial break between Taraji P. Henson outfit changes. “My new single ‘Hot Shit’ available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1 🚨🚨,” the IG post read. “Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in 😘” What could this other surprise be? A new album, perhaps? Last month, Cardi posted a Twitter voice note promising that, despite technical difficulties and setbacks, new hot shit was indeed on its way. “When things come out, that’s when I’mma talk about it,” she said. “It’s nothing, like, major or crazy. Yeah, we’ll figure it out ’cause I know, I know, I know, I know you guys want that and I’m gonna give it to ya, OK? OK.”

Cardi B was not the only artist to skip the BET Awards. Megan Thee Stallion was busy leading the Glastonbury crowd in a chant of “My Body, My Choice,” and Lil Nas X was busy being snubbed. Cardi was the only one to take out ad space, however.