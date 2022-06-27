Carol Burnett to Guest Star on Better Call Saul

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Does anyone remember what the curtain situation is in Saul Goodman’s office? It’s important to get that straight, because a certain famed curtain wearer will be guest-starring on Better Call Saul’s final season this summer. That’s right! Sketch-comedy icon Carol Burnett will join as a character named Marion, according to a press release. The final six episodes will begin airing on Monday, July 11, and finish on August 15 on AMC and AMC+. Burnett joins Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who will be reprising their Breaking Bad roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. “I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show,” Burnett said.

Until the episode airs, we’re just imagining Burnett walking around her home saying things like “I am the one who knocks” and watching Chuck set his house on fire. Knowing this show, we’re wondering if Marion could beat Miss Hannigan in the category of “Carol Burnett’s Messiest Roles.”