Taylor Swift Continues To Release Songs Exclusively Through Film Soundtracks

Taylor Swift is truly in her movie girl era. First, she wrote, directed, and starred in the All Too Well Short Film. Then, she told Mike Mills and the Tribeca Film Festival that she wants to write a full-length feature film. And now, she exclusively releases music through film and television soundtracks. Ok, maybe not exclusively but it sure feels like it after The Summer I Turned Pretty brought us “This Love (Taylor’s Verison)” and DC League of Super-Pets is teasing a “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version).” By this rate, we’d need 13 movies to get the full 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Wait… 13…

Fresh off her Las Culturistas win for the Taylor Swift Award and the Tayla Swiff Award, Swift’s latest single, that isn’t a re-recording, “Carolina,” is out now. Swift tweeted about her process working on the song, “I wrote this one alone in the middle of the night and then Aaron Dessner and I meticulously worked on a sound that we felt would be authentic to the moment when this story takes place. I made a wish that one day you would hear it.” “Carolina” was first announced through the trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the full version to come out. The movie’s official Instagram posted a nine-image grid two days ago, with each caption featuring a different stylized letter spelling “This Thursday.” Swifties know all too well that special fonts just scream easter egg, and they were correct! The official page confirmed that the song will be out tonight in one final clue. Now what to do about her merch site changing font colors…

About a year & half ago I wrote a song about the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively & literally. The juxtaposition of her loneliness & independence. Her curiosity & fear all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness & the world’s betrayal of it. pic.twitter.com/2o1z8Hrht6 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

I wrote this one alone in the middle of the night and then @AaronDessner and I meticulously worked on a sound that we felt would be authentic to the moment when this story takes place. I made a wish that one day you would hear it. ‘Carolina’ is out now 🥺 https://t.co/2xqE0fEr10 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022