Chloe Fineman Might’ve Gotten Got by Anna Delvey

Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman may be great at doing characters, but that doesn’t mean she’s a great judge of character. Case in point: On The View during the talk show’s Bahamas residency, Fineman says she sent master scamstress Anna Delvey money over PayPal to purchase an artwork she made … of Fineman’s SNL portrayal … of Julia Garner’s Inventing Anna portrayal … of Delvey. “She made a sketch, I guess, in ICE. She’s in holding,” says Fineman, which Joy Behar misinterprets as “an ice sculpture.” Fineman was on a plane flying out of Miami when Delvey posted the artwork to Instagram with a price tag of $250, prompting Fineman to buy it. Delvey DM’d her saying, “I can give you one for free. What’s your address?” But Fineman paid anyway, and the art never came, because of course it didn’t. A representative for Delvey, real name Anna Sorokin, told IndieWire that “all purchases from the show are still being processed.” We’re less shocked that Fineman sent money to Delvey and more surprised that she’d give her her address. Don’t make us tap the sign scorpion and the frog parable.