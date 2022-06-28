Chris Pratt Is Not a Chris(tian)

CP. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Apparently, Chris Pratt does not put the Chris in Christian. In a recent interview on the Sirius XM radio show Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, Pratt revealed that despite being known as one of Hollywood’s famous “Chrises,” in his personal life, he’s actually one of Hollywood’s few CPs. “CP, Pratt, but no one calls me Chris,” he said. “My friend, Chad. I went golfing with my friend, Chad, my pastor, the other day and he was like, ‘No one calls you Chris? I’m gonna call you Chris. All right, Chris. You’re up.’ And I was like, ‘No, it feels weird. It’s not my name. Don’t call me Chris.’”

Speaking of his pastor, Pratt discussed his perception as an extremely religious celeb in another interview, this time a Men’s Health profile. “I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I’m not a religious person,” he stated. “I think there’s a distinction between being religious — adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God — and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred.” This became more confusing when he clarifies that he doesn’t go to the controversial Hillsong Church; instead, he goes to the youth-oriented Zoe Church, which, according to the profile, “was founded by pastor Chad Veach,” who “executive-produced a 2017 film that equated ‘sexual brokenness’ with ‘same-sex attraction.’” Pratt does also say that “religion has been oppressive as fuck for a long time.” It sure has, CP.