Chrisley Didn’t Know Fraud Laws Best, Judge Rules

When it came to defrauding banks out of $30 million and evading taxes, Chrisley didn’t know best. That’s what a judge ruled on June 7, convicting Todd and Julie Chrisley — stars of reality show Chrisley Knows Best — of eight counts of financial fraud and two counts of tax evasion. The Department of Justice announced their conviction on all counts, following a three-week trial in Georgia. (Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also convicted in the same trial of filing false tax returns.) The Chrisleys are set to be sentenced on October 6, with their charges carrying a maximum punishment of 30 years. A lawyer for Todd Chrisley told the New York Times he was “disappointed in the verdict” and planning an appeal.

The Chrisleys allegedly used their fraudulently obtained loans to purchase clothing, cars, and property. An FBI agent said the Chrisleys were “driven by greed” in a statement. “As today’s outcome shows, when you lie, cheat, and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position,” said Keri Farley. The news comes as Chrisley Knows Best is set to resume its ninth season on June 23. The series was also recently renewed for a tenth season.