Christian Bale Has His Batsuit on Standby

Christian Bale, or the guy who played Batman two Batmans ago. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the decade since we last saw him in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, two Batmans entered the vacuum created by Christian Bale’s dark and brooding version of the righteous trust-fund-baby vigilante. There was Ben Affleck’s enigmatic interpretation in the DC Extended Universe movies (or perhaps I couldn’t see the depth of the character because I simply couldn’t see anything… re-release the Well-Lit Cut!). This year, Robert Pattinson gave the role a little goth je ne sais quoi, making the nearly three-hour Matt Reeves–directed flick watchable on the basis that his Batman was a hot crime-fighting voyeur. (An aside: Though Bale hasn’t seen the Reeves bat movie, he thinks Rob is “an absolutely wonderful actor.”) But enough about these new bat boys. Semi-OG Batman Bale made a marriage acting pact with Nolan to return to the franchise on one condition. “In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in,” Bale told Screen Rant. Although this pact seems like serious business, he told the site that there is no fourth Dark Knight in the works at the moment. And that’s okay with me; I’m currently sensing an over-saturation of bat heroes in the movie market (and am happy with my Battinson), thank you!