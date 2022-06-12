Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Every year, there are conversations in queer spaces about just how sexual pride events should be. What if a baby sees kissing? Won’t someone please think of the children! Well, Christina Aguilera went full Xtina mode at her LA Pride performance and donned a green crystal-studded strap-on. The look was accompanied with fake muscly arms and a chest plate with sculpted abs. Sort of Green Goblin in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, by way of Tom of Finland. Aguilera got strapped for a duet with Kim Petras, as if to say “I’ll see your coconuts and raise you a big, glittery cucumber.”

Aguilera had outfits in almost every color of the rainbow (on-message): a red PVC vinyl number for “Dirrty,” a neon greeny/yellowy horn-titted bustier for “Bionic,” a yellow showgirl number for “Lady Marmelade” with Mya and the traveling cast of Moulin Rouge, a blue fur shrug for covers of Britney Spears’s “Toxic” and Paris Hilton’s “Stars are Blind” (backed by Paris herself), a pink bodysuit with flamingos for boobs while singing “Car Wash,” and a full pride flag ensemble for “Beautiful.” Obviously “Beautiful” gets the pride flag look, come on.

Christina Aguilera described her sexuality in 2010 as being attracted to girls, but not really seeing herself “really” being with a woman. “I love dick,” she told Out magazine. “To be honest, that I cannot live without.”